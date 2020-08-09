Governor’s Office To Hold Judicial Interviews For The Yavapai County Superior Court

Arizona News

Prescott, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey announced that members of his executive staff will conduct virtual interviews for candidates who have applied for a judicial vacancy on the Superior Court in Yavapai County.

Judicial interviews will take place as follows on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Yavapai County Courthouse, 120 South Cortez Street, Prescott, AZ 86303 in the Historic Courtroom, Room 301.

Matthew D. Cochran will be interviewed at 2:00 p.m.

Michael P. McGill will be interviewed at 2:30 p.m.

Joseph P. Goldstein will be interviewed at 3:00 p.m.

Henry E. Whitmer will be interviewed at 3:30 p.m.

Debra R. Phelan will be interviewed at 4:00 p.m.

Christopher L. Kottke will be interviewed at 4:30 p.m.

All interviews are open to the public and the media. Members of the public may call in or connect online to view the interviews, as well as participate in the public comment portion. The call in information and link will be posted on the Yavapai County Superior Court’s website HERE. A limited number of public members may attend in person with appropriate social distancing in the Historic Courtroom gallery and in accordance with the Yavapai County Superior Court’s Health and Safety Screening Guidelines found on its website.



The interview panel will accept public comments on the candidates at 1:00 p.m. Additionally, the public may send written comments and view the candidates’ applications on the Office of the Governor’s website HERE. Comments must be received no later than August 14, 2020, for consideration.



The retirement of Presiding Judge David L. Mackey created the vacancy on the Yavapai County Superior Court.



Under the Arizona Constitution, voters elect judges of the Superior Court in counties with a population of fewer than 250,000 persons. Vacancies created by the retirement or resignation of a judge before the general election are filled by gubernatorial appointment.