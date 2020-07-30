Unsolicited Seeds from China

Yuma, Arizona - USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is aware that people across the county have received unsolicited packages of seed from China in recent days including many in Arizona.
APHIS is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection and State departments of agriculture including the Arizona Department of Agriculture to prevent the unlawful entry of prohibited seeds and protect U.S. agriculture from invasive pests and noxious weeds.
Please do not discard the unsolicited package of seeds received in the mail. Anyone in Arizona who receives an unsolicited package of seeds from China should immediately send or drop off the package to one of the following locations:
Arizona Department of Agriculture
ATTN: PLANT SERVICES DIVISION
1688 W. Adams
Phoenix, AZ 85007
(P) 602-542-0992
(F) 602-542-1004
Tucson Operations
Arizona Department of Agriculture
Plant Services Division
400 W Congress Ste. 124
Tucson, Az. 85701
(P) 520-628-6314
(F) 520-628-6961
Yuma Operations
Arizona Department of Agriculture
Plant Services Division
1931 S. Arizona Avenue Suite 4
Yuma, AZ 85364
(P) 928-341-1758
(F) 928-341-1750