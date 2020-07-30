Unsolicited Seeds from China

Arizona News

Yuma, Arizona - USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is aware that people across the county have received unsolicited packages of seed from China in recent days including many in Arizona.

APHIS is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection and State departments of agriculture including the Arizona Department of Agriculture to prevent the unlawful entry of prohibited seeds and protect U.S. agriculture from invasive pests and noxious weeds.

Please do not discard the unsolicited package of seeds received in the mail. Anyone in Arizona who receives an unsolicited package of seeds from China should immediately send or drop off the package to one of the following locations:

Arizona Department of Agriculture

ATTN: PLANT SERVICES DIVISION

1688 W. Adams

Phoenix, AZ 85007

(P) 602-542-0992

(F) 602-542-1004

Tucson Operations

Arizona Department of Agriculture

Plant Services Division

400 W Congress Ste. 124

Tucson, Az. 85701

(P) 520-628-6314

(F) 520-628-6961

Yuma Operations

Arizona Department of Agriculture

Plant Services Division

1931 S. Arizona Avenue Suite 4

Yuma, AZ 85364

(P) 928-341-1758

(F) 928-341-1750