Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey announced a plan to distribute $5,950,572 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program to organizations that support Arizonans in need, combat homelessness, and help ensure families and individuals keep a roof over their heads.

The ESG program provides funding to engage homeless individuals and families in helpful programs and services; improve the number and quality of emergency shelters for homeless individuals and families; help operate these shelters; rapidly re-house homeless individuals and families; and prevent families and individuals from becoming homeless.

“We want all Arizonans to have access to resources that keep them safe and help them thrive,” said Governor Ducey. “These dollars will go toward shelter for domestic violence victims and families in need, services for pregnant women, programs leading to independent living, support for kids in out-of-home care and more. I am grateful to the men, women and organizations working to support Arizonans in need. My thanks also to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for this Emergency Solutions Grant funding to provide aid throughout the state.”

A total of $4.35 million of the funding will be distributed to shelters, programs and services that help homeless individuals and families throughout Arizona:

$1.6 million for homeless shelters;

$1 million for the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System’s Serious Mental Illness Housing Vouchers, supporting independent living for those who are able to do so;

$500,000 for the Domestic Violence Services Fund, distributing grants to domestic violence shelters among the state;

$500,000 for the Jerry Ambrose Veteran Council of Mohave County, expanding services for homeless veterans;

$250,000 for Center for Opportunity in Tucson, providing solutions-based aid to the homeless population;

$200,000 for Maggie’s Place, providing programs and services for pregnant and parenting women and their children;

$200,000 for Crossroads Mission in Yuma, offering programs leading to stable employment and independent living;

And $100,000 for the Homeless Management Information System and Crisis Response Network, connecting with community members in need of support.

“We are humbled to have been chosen for this relief funding. As frontline workers, we have been greatly impacted by the virus but we remain faithful and steadfast in our work for the homeless,” said Gospel Rescue Mission at the Center of Opportunity CEO Lisa Chastain. “This funding will help us continue the work at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity. We appreciate the leadership and support from the Governor’s Office in these uncharted waters.”

A total of $1.6 million of the funding will be distributed to services and programs that work to prevent homelessness in Arizona:

$500,000 for the Arizona Department of Child Safety kinship and foster care aging out program, focusing on homelessness prevention;

$250,000 for Old Pueblo Community Services in Southern Arizona, offering housing, counseling and support services to those facing homelessness;

$250,000 for the Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, helping families and individuals live with independence;

$150,000 for the Salvation Army in Coconino, Navajo and Apache Counties, working to meet the needs of the community in the areas of poverty, addiction, hunger and more;

$150,000 for Saint Vincent de Paul in Flagstaff, building upon the $250,000 provided to them earlier this year for rental assistance;

$150,000 for the Catholic Charities for Northern Arizona, providing a variety resources and services for Arizonans in need;

And $150,000 for the Coalition for Compassion and Justice in Prescott, providing services and solutions to prevent homelessness.

“We appreciate the support of the State of Arizona,” said Major David Yardley, The Salvation Army Southwest Division General Secretary and State Capital Liaison Officer. “This funding will help The Salvation Army provide aid to Arizonans in need who face economic hardships every day.”

Additionally, Governor Ducey in May announced $300,000 in grant funding from the Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund to organizations providing Arizonans in need with rental assistance, telehealth and transportation to health services. The funding recipients, St. Vincent de Paul and Open Hearts, will use the funding to help vulnerable populations avoid eviction and access services needed to preserve health.