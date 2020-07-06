Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey today announced $2 million to fund grants issued by the Arizona Commission on the Arts, an agency that provides grants and support to arts communities and promotes statewide public access to arts and cultural activities.

The arts sector contributes an estimated $9 billion to our state’s economic activity, and this $2 million investment will help protect more than 250 businesses and up to 90,000 jobs impacted by COVID-19, according to the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block.

“Arizona’s vibrant arts community is fundamental to our state’s cultural identity and expression,” said Governor Ducey. “These dollars will directly support arts education and creative efforts, providing more students and people of all ages the opportunity to learn and grow through the arts. Ensuring the viability of the arts community will help lift up those facing hardship due to COVID-19 and support economic recovery as Arizona works to return stronger.”



Grants issued by the Commission support organizations in their efforts to provide quality arts and cultural programming through community festival activities. The grants will also foster substantive school-community partnerships that strengthen teaching and learning in arts education and arts integration in Arizona Title I schools. An eligible entity must be a small business with fewer than 50 employees or a non-profit organization.



These dollars come from the Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund, which was established by Arizona’s bipartisan state budget agreement.