Former Tucson Man Pleads Guilty to Voting Twice in the 2016 General Election

Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced 62-year-old Randy Allen Jumper, of Incline Village, Nevada, pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Illegal Voting before Judge Christopher Browning in Pima County Superior Court.

A State Grand Jury indicted Jumper in July 2019, for voting twice in the 2016 General Election – once in Pima County, and once in Washoe County, Nevada. Jumper was also charged for making a false declaration by signing a statement under penalty of perjury that read: “…I have not voted and will not vote in this election in any other county or state…” Jumper’s plea agreement, signed on June 15th, resolves these charges.

As a part of the plea agreement, Jumper has agreed to pay a fine of $5,000 plus court-ordered fees and surcharges. As a part of his sentencing, the Court will revoke his right to vote in Arizona, and he will not be allowed to re-register while he is on probation.

The case was investigated by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office after Jumper’s conduct was initially identified and referred for review by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson is prosecuting the case.