Chandler Man Charged with Child Sex Trafficking and Money Laundering

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that charges were filed against 24-year-old Travis James Salmon for the alleged crimes of child sex trafficking, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, and money laundering.

On or between May 2, 2020 and May 12, 2020, Salmon is accused of communicating with an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl on a social media website. In that conversation, Salmon allegedly offered to provide money in exchange for sexual conduct with the girl and her 16-year-old cousin. Salmon was arrested after he arrived at a designated location to meet with the girls.

Detectives with Chandler Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant Attorney General Rachel Nava is prosecuting the case.

All defendants are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

If you are the victim of human trafficking or if you suspect someone may be the victim of human traffickers, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP to: BeFree (233733). The National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline is a national, toll-free hotline, available to answer calls from anywhere in the United States, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in more than 200 languages.

Copy of charging document.

Below is the booking photograph of Salmon.



