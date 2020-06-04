Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Brnovich announced the Attorney General's Office (AGO) awarded nearly $300,000 in grants to community organizations that provide support services and shelter to survivors of human trafficking. Nearly 150 individuals, including children and babies, are expected to benefit from services funded by the grants.

Four different grants were awarded to organizations including the Phoenix Dream Center, Starfish Place, Our Family Services, and A New Leaf. The funds will help the organizations expand survivors’ access to temporary or permanent shelter, counseling, education, medical care, vocational training, and other related essential support services for trafficking victims.

"Whether it be holding perpetrators accountable, educating the public on the signs of trafficking, or helping survivors heal, we must do everything we can to end this despicable crime," said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. "It will take the community coming together in order to help victims recover and I am proud our office can provide additional resources to organizations that are making a real difference in the lives of survivors."

City Help/Phoenix Dream Center

The AGO awarded $75,000 to City Help Inc., Phoenix Dream Center, to expand shelter beds and on-site medical, psychological, educational, and legal services.

"We are blown away at the level of commitment and support that the Arizona Attorney General's Office continues to provide to victims and survivors of human trafficking. Not only is the AG's office on the front lines of making our community safer through aggressive commitment to prosecuting traffickers, their release of grant funding to help organizations who assist survivors is changing the landscape of services available to survivors." - Pastor Brian Steele, Executive Director, Phoenix Dream Center

The City of Phoenix/Starfish Place

The AGO awarded $75,000 to Starfish Place to add therapeutic services to individuals living at Phoenix Starfish Place, the first permanent supportive housing program for sex trafficked survivors in the country.

"As one of the nation’s first ever public housing for victims of human trafficking, Starfish Place has become a beacon of hope for women and children trying to break the cycle. I am thrilled to hear that Starfish Place has received a $75,000 grant award from the Office of the Arizona Attorney General. I am also not surprised, given the personal attention and resources Attorney General Brnovich has devoted to fighting this disgusting scourge on our community. This grant will help fund essential onsite medical care, child care assistance and tuition fees for victims. Now more than ever, we must ensure that this vital property and the resources it provides are available to those who need it.” - Phoenix City Councilman Jim Waring, Chair, Human Trafficking Task Force

Our Family Services

The AGO awarded $75,000 to Our Family Services to expand emergency temporary shelter and permanent housing for survivors, in addition to providing trauma-informed case management.

"We are so grateful to the Attorney General’s Office for their work in supporting survivors of human trafficking and for including Our Family Services in this funding opportunity. Since the inception of our human trafficking programs, we have provided housing and case management for 73 households and less intensive case management and referrals for 330 trafficked individuals. These funds will allow us to continue to serve and empower this vulnerable population". – Beth Morrison, CEO, Our Family Services

A New Leaf

The AGO awarded $49,130 to A New Leaf to expand the provision of emergency shelter and Rapid Re-Housing assistance, wrap-around support services, and purchase a van to transport survivors to appointments.

"A New Leaf has recently expanded Emergency Shelter and Rapid Re-Housing Services to address the unique needs and recovery goals of survivors of human trafficking in our community. We are proud to partner with the Office of the Arizona Attorney General to offer individuals the opportunity to escape exploitation, abuse and homelessness. Funding awarded to A New Leaf will allow us to improve accessibility and effectiveness of wrap around support services, such as food, shelter, counseling, victim advocacy, life skills training, transportation, workforce development, financial literacy, and housing navigation services, by purchasing a program van and providing specific training for program staff." - Michael Hughes, President & CEO, A New Leaf

Grant Background

Funding for this grant was provided by fees and penalties obtained from a settlement negotiated by the Attorney General's Office with Wells Fargo. Rep. Shawnna Bolick advocated for the funding to be included in the 2019 legislative budget.

AGO Efforts to Fight Human Trafficking and Sexual Exploitation

Since taking office in 2015, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has prosecuted 251 cases connected to sex trafficking, child sexual exploitation, or illegal enterprises/money laundering in the trafficking arena. Those numbers include all forms of sex trafficking and other illegal enterprises involving the sexual exploitation of others for money.