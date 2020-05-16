Arizona Enrichment Centers To Offer Child Care To Grocery Store, Food Bank Employees

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey announced Thursday that the Arizona Enrichment Centers Program will expand to offer prioritized child care for the children of grocery store employees and food bank workers. Enrichment Centers have already been providing child care for first responders, critical health care workers and essential public sector workers serving others as Arizona works to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The program will also continue to offer prioritized care and scholarships to eligible families through the end of July.



“Arizona’s food bank and grocery store employees continue to step up to ensure our shelves are stocked and Arizonans have access to critical goods,” said Governor Ducey. “This expansion is made possible by the continued partnership of child care providers across the state. My thanks to all our partners in the Enrichment Centers Program and the frontline workers helping to protect public health during COVID-19.”



In early April, the Governor’s Office partnered with the Arizona Departments of Education, Economic Security, Health Services and Administration as well as First Things First, the Governor's Office of Youth, Faith and Family, the Government Transformation Office, local child care providers and nonprofit, education and faith-based organizations to offer child care through Arizona Enrichment Centers. To date:

426 providers have registered as Enrichment Centers in 52 cities across the state;

3,318 families of critical health care and essential public sector workers have qualified for priority child care, and can now access the care that best fits their needs;

And 2,321 families have qualified for a child care scholarship.

Those eligible for child care through an Enrichment Center can register for priority child care eligibility and financial support by filling out this registration form. All Enrichment Center sites will follow the CDC Guidance for Schools and Child Care Programs, the ADHS Child Care Facility COVID-19 Guidance, as well as guidance issued by local public health departments. Approved Enrichment Centers are listed on the Arizona Enrichment Centers website.