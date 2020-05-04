Employment Opportunities For Arizonans

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - As Arizona works to slow the spread of COVID-19 and gradually reenergize our economy, there are employment opportunities and other resources for those in need.

The Arizona Office of Tourism partnered with employers and organizations statewide to promote job connectivity through the Arizona Hospitality Workforce Connection. The program connects employers who have immediate openings with tourism employees who have been displaced because of the COVID-19 health emergency.

Pipeline AZ has employment, education and financial resources for Arizonans in need. Individuals who lost their jobs to COVID-19 can register for virtual hiring events, find immediate jobs and access other opportunities.

ARIZONA@WORK continues to provide innovative workforce resources to employers and job seekers amid the health emergency. It offers tools to retain employees, information on the Paycheck Protection Program and more.

Additionally, the Arizona Department of Economic Security offers information on employment and education resources for Arizonans including job opportunities, employment preparation, help with resumes, interview training and more. Individuals can also access information on financial literacy, personal development and mentorship programs.