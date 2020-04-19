Governor Ducey, CCV Deliver Masks To Banner Health

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Friday joined Pastor Ashley Wooldridge and members of the Christ’s Church of the Valley (CCV) to help deliver 10,000 FDA-approved N95 masks to Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix. The masks were donated by CCV as part of their initiative to help those serving Arizonans on the frontlines during Arizona’s public health emergency.

CCV plans to deliver an additional 10,000 masks to health care professionals in the coming weeks.

“Arizona’s partners in the faith community are taking initiative to help fulfill critical needs during this health emergency,” said Governor Ducey. “This is the spirit of service that shows how our state is coming together, rising up and slowing the spread of COVID-19. My sincere thanks to CCV, the faith community and all our partners throughout the state for your work to help others and protect public health.”



"We are grateful to Arizona’s medical professionals serving on the frontlines to protect others,” said CCV Pastor Ashley Wooldridge. “This is one way we could serve them — by helping ensure they have the protective equipment they need to stay safe and healthy. Their example gives us all hope, and it’s encouraging to see so many in the faith community stepping up to meet needs and do our part. We are also thankful to have a Governor who engages the faith community and the help they can bring during uncertain times."



“We are grateful to Christ’s Church of the Valley for generously donating personal protective equipment for our Banner Health hospitals and health care workers,” said Andy Kramer Petersen, Banner Health Foundation President & CEO. “As Arizona’s largest health care provider, Banner is working diligently to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic now and prepare for a projected influx of patients in the coming weeks, all while protecting our patients and our valued front-line employees. The support from the community and state leaders has been inspiring and critically important during this unprecedented time.”



Arizona is working with private sector partners across the state to get personal protective equipment to frontline workers. The state is also working with the faith-based community to help those in need through the Disaster Relief platform on CarePortal, a tool that connects Arizona’s most vulnerable with food, housing and essential needs.



Last month, the Governor established the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund to provide financial support to organizations working to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19. Individuals and organizations interested in supporting the fund can learn more about how to contribute at ArizonaTogether.org. Organizations in need of financial support for programs that are supporting Arizonans during the COVID-19 outbreak can also submit their initial requests on the website.



Additionally, Governor Ducey announced last week that 100 additional ventilators are on their way to the state of Arizona from the Strategic National Stockpile. These additional ventilators came at the request of Governor Ducey and Senator McSally to President Trump and will provide much-needed support to Arizona’s tribal communities.