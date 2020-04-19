Arizona Department Of Insurance Seeks Insurance Extensions For Arizona Customers

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - The Arizona Department of Insurance is urging insurers across the state to work with Arizonans to ensure their coverage continues, providing much-need support to the individuals, families and businesses facing financial challenges because of COVID-19.

“Arizona is working to ensure those facing financial hardship because of COVID-19 get the support they need to get through this,” said Governor Ducey. “We have called on insurers across the state to work with consumers during this health emergency to make sure Arizonans do not lose the coverage they depend on. My thanks to the insurers already working with their customers in good faith to provide relief for people who need it.”

The request applies to all insurers providing coverage including life, health, motor vehicle, property, casualty and any type of insurance for individuals, groups and businesses.

In the letter, the Department urges insurers to provide customers relief, including:

Refraining from cancelling policies due to non-payment during this

time of hardship;

Working with consumers on premium payment plans for late premium payments;

Waiving late fees, interest, and penalties;

Delaying premium increases;

Suspending the use of credit reports for rating;

Refraining from cancelling auto policies due to deferred expiration of driver's license;

And extending time frames to undergo medical examinations.

Many insurers are already offering options and resources for consumers, and Arizonans are encouraged to connect with their insurance companies to learn more about their options during the state’s public health emergency.

The Department of Insurance is also making it easier for auto-insurers who have experienced savings due to less people being on the road, to offer rebates and premium credits to individuals to allow them to share in the savings and provide some additional financial assistance during this time.