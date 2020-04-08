Utah Man Sentenced to Prison for Domestic Assault on Navajo Nation

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - On February 24, Gregg Larry Holiday, 47, of Goulding, Utah, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich to 30 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Holiday previously pleaded guilty to assault of an intimate partner or dating partner resulting in substantial bodily injury.

Holiday committed the assault on his partner in 2016. During the assault, Holiday strangled the victim. The assault occurred at a residence on the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation, in Arizona. Both Holiday and the victim are enrolled members of the Navajo Nation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety conducted the investigation in this case. Alexander W. Samuels, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

CASE NUMBER: CR-19-08096-PCT-SMB

RELEASE NUMBER: 2020-042_Holiday