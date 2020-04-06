Nine Arizonans Indicted in Undercover Child Sexual Exploitation Crackdown

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury indicted nine Arizona men accused of soliciting illegal sex acts from undercover agents who were posing as minors on various social media websites and applications.

In January 2020, the Phoenix Police Department partnered with Tempe Police Department, Mesa Police Department, Chandler Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Attorney General’s Office, for Operation Silent Predator. Operation Silent Predator was an undercover investigation targeting individuals soliciting sexual conduct with minors. In the course of the operational period, the below defendants were arrested and accused of various sex crimes offenses. Two defendants have been charged with Child Sex Trafficking.

This investigation is currently ongoing. If you have any additional information about these individuals, please contact Sergeant Mark Doty with the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Assistant Attorney General Rachel Nava is prosecuting these cases.

Below are the names of the defendants, their charges, and copies of their indictments.

1. 55-year-old Roy Edward Vasquez is charged with Aggravated Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, and Possession of Narcotic Drugs.







2. 35-year-old Colten Stacy Jourdain is charged with Aggravated Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor.







3. 26-year-old Kevin Morales Evangelista is charged with Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor.







4. 65-year-old Patrick Edward Mai is charged with Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, and Attempted Money Laundering.







5. 23-year-old Nicholas Dawn Benhart is charged with Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor.







6. 23-year-old Jesus Eduardo Mendoza is charged with Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor.







7. 29-year-old Lawrence Ruiz is charged with Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor.







8. 28-year-old Tommy Diaz is charged with Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, and Attempted Money Laundering.







9. 57-year-old Franklin John Omori is charged with Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor.



