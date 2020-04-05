Medical Community Applauds “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected”

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - This week, Governor Doug Ducey issued an order for Arizonans to “Stay home, Stay healthy, and Stay connected." The Governor’s order promotes increased physical distancing, while encouraging social connectedness among citizens.

Hear what those in the medical community are saying:

The Health System Alliance of Arizona: “We thank Governor Doug Ducey and Dr. Cara Christ for protecting health care workers and patients as we manage the COVID-19 response effort in the state. Hospitals are on the front lines of caring for patients and have emergency plans in place to prepare for a surge in patient care. By issuing the ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected’ order, we can help slow down the spread of COVID-19 and prevent a situation where our health care systems are overwhelmed with patients. We are committed to doing our part to ensure our health care facilities continue to provide excellent care for Arizona families. We look forward to continuing to work with Governor Ducey and state leaders to get more personal protective equipment and testing kits to Arizona.”



Arizona Medical Association: “Arizona physicians appreciate the significance of what this decision means for the safety, security, and economic vitality of the state. This order gives Arizona’s health care system the strongest possible chance to mitigate the spread of this virus and address the impact. ArMA continues to support the work of Governor Doug Ducey and ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ on needs related to the state’s COVID-19 response.”



Arizona Nurses Association: “Representing registered nurses leading the fight against COVID-19, the Arizona Nurses Association is grateful to Gov. Ducey for taking formal action to require that non-essential workers stay home and mitigate the spread of this virus. This public health crisis threatens to place unprecedented strain on Arizona hospitals and health care professionals. The most effective thing individuals can do to limit their risk and reduce the outbreak is to stay at home and follow all state and federal guidelines for social distancing. The Arizona Nurses Association will continue its advocacy with state, local and federal officials to ensure our members have the resources necessary – including personal protective equipment – to care for patients as safely and effectively as possible.”



Arizona Council Of Human Service Providers: "The “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” order that was enacted by Governor Ducey yesterday highlights the need for us to practice physical distancing, while maintaining social connections. Social connections are critical to the work we do in mental health and child welfare. We are happy to see Governor Ducey continue to emphasize mental well-being for all Arizonans. We are further reassured by the efforts made by state agencies such as ADHS – led by Dr. Cara Christ, AHCCCS – led by Jami Snyder, and DCS – led by Mike Faust. The leadership and communication from these organizations has been collaborative and compassionate. We look forward to working with the Governor, and his team, as we continue to look for ways to be safe, healthy and connected."



Arizona Academy Of Family Physicians: "Thanks Gov. Doug Ducey for helping us stay safe with your #stayhome #stayhealthy, #stayconnected executive order!"