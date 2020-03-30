Governor Ducey Signs Bipartisan State Budget Agreement

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Friday signed a bipartisan state budget agreement that adds $50 million for Arizona’s COVID-19 response - dollars to assist Arizonans needing eviction assistance, struggling small businesses, our food banks and our homeless population.

The budget also fully funds essential services such as child safety and public safety while completing the 20x2020 teacher pay raise and adding new dollars for schools and resources to repair prison locks.



Governor Ducey issued a signing letter along with today’s budget package. In it he said:



“I commend legislative leaders of both parties, and all the Republican and Democratic members who shaped and passed this package, for coming together, putting politics aside, and showing real leadership. It’s reflective of what we are seeing all across our state — Arizonans uniting to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. Our job isn’t done with this package of budget bills. There will certainly be more work to do and many tough decisions ahead of us as we better understand the full impact of this crisis on our citizens and on our economy. But Arizona is once again showing what it means to come together and put the good of our citizens before partisanship or politics.”



In addition to new dollars for Arizona’s COVID-19 response, new funding in this budget for top Arizona priorities includes:

$175 million for the third installment of the 20x2020 teacher pay raise plan. In total, Arizona has added $645.2 million for Arizona’s public school teachers as part of the 20x2020 initiative – resulting in permanent funding for a 20 percent increase for average teacher pay;

$67 million in accelerated flexible funding for schools, which can be used on things such as technology, textbooks, building renewal, and personnel;

$90 million for school building renewal, in addition to $28 million FY2020 supplemental funding, for a total of more than $118 million in new dollars for school repairs and maintenance;

$23 million to improve access to quality child care for low-income working families and foster parents by providing incentive bonuses to quality child-care facilities ranked by First Things First;

$15 million to fully fund the Water Quality Assurance Revolving Fund (WQARF) program. WQARF is Arizona’s alternative to the EPA’s approach to remediating contaminated hazardous waste sites — this budget will mark the first time since 2007 that the State is fully funding the program from the General Fund;

$11 million for lock, HVAC, and fire suppression systems in correctional facilities;

$8 million to expand access to behavioral health services for uninsured and underinsured kids;

$5 million for the first year of the Arizona Industry Credential Incentive Program, helping more students become workforce ready;

And $3 million in additional resources to prepare for the opening of the state's newest Veteran Homes in Flagstaff and Yuma next summer.

Arizona has taken robust action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and provide relief to Arizonans impacted. These actions include: