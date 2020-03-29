Arizona Waives Emissions Testing For Seniors To Reduce COVID-19 Risk

Arizona News

Yuma, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) announced Thursday that ADEQ will waive emissions testing for vehicle owners 65 and older for up to one year to allow them to renew their vehicle registrations.

If an emissions test is required, a waiver from ADEQ allows the vehicle owner to renew their vehicle registration online through the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). This change helps protect seniors by encouraging social distancing and reducing their risk of coming into contact with COVID-19.



“Arizona remains focused on proactively limiting the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Ducey. “This latest action is informed by guidance from public health experts. People over age 65 are at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19, and this is another way Arizona can help encourage social distancing and protect the health of our seniors.”



ADEQ is currently accepting waiver applications for vehicle registration renewals due in March, April or May of 2020. Vehicle owners can apply at azdeq.gov/65waiver or by calling 602-771-3950 and pressing “0” to reach Customer Service.



In addition, Vehicle Emissions Inspection (VEI) testing stations are taking additional precautions at their facilities to protect public health. These measures include regularly disinfecting and sanitizing equipment and surfaces, maintaining social distances between customers and reducing the need for inspectors to enter vehicles for testing. See a full list of efforts and a description of process changes at azdeq.gov/COVID-19.