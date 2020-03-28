Parker Man Sentenced to Prison for Assault with Intent to Commit Murder

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - On March 2, 2020, Michael Jay Ameelyenah, 28, of Parker, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa to 100 months in prison, followed by a term of three years of supervised release. Ameelyenah previously pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit murder.

On March 29, 2019, Ameelyenah stabbed the victim multiple times, causing the victim to sustain life-threatening injuries. Ameelyenah committed the assault on the Colorado River Indian Tribes Indian Reservation and both Ameelyenah and the victim are members of the Colorado River Indian Tribes.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christina J. Reid-Moore, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.