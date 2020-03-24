Governor Ducey Announces Public-Private Partnership To Secure Additional Medical Equipment

Arizona News

Yuma, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey today announced a new partnership between the state of Arizona, the BSTRONG Initiative partnering with the Global Empowerment Mission, and the Verstandig Foundation to secure up to 1 million N-95 masks and other equipment for Arizona health care professionals.

As part of the partnership, the first 250,000 N-95 masks will be donated by the Verstandig Foundation, with anticipated arrival within 10 days.



“Arizona is proactively seeking innovative and resourceful ways to ensure our medical professionals and first responders have the protection they need,” said Governor Ducey. “For doctors, nurses and other personnel providing testing and care, these protective supplies are critical. I am immensely grateful to Bethenny Frankel and the BSTRONG Initiative and Grant Verstandig for stepping up to help in this way and for their continued partnership to protect public health.”

“Across the country, the need for personal protective equipment is significant,” said Bethenny Frankel, founder of the BSTRONG Initiative. “Through our disaster relief networks, we are working with suppliers throughout the nation to help meet demand and get supplies and resources to the people saving lives. We’re proud to work with Grant Verstandig and the State of Arizona to make this partnership possible.”



“This partnership is about breaking down barriers and getting resources to our everyday heroes on the front lines of this war against COVID-19,” said Grant Verstandig. “These unprecedented times require truly innovative solutions, and in that area I applaud Governor Ducey and his team for their truly distinguished leadership in the fight against COVID-19.”



Over the weekend, Governor Ducey announced a new shipment of medical supplies for Arizona health care professionals from the Strategic National Stockpile. The shipment includes more than 440,000 personal protective equipment that will be distributed to county health departments to provide to local hospitals and medical professionals as they address the COVID-19 outbreak and treat patients.

About the BSTRONG Initiative: The BSTRONG Initiative provides real time emergency assistance to individuals and families in crisis. Since 2017, the initiative has worked with suppliers and charities to raise and distribute millions of dollars and aid to victims of natural disasters, including victims impacted by the Australian bushfires, the Puerto Rican earthquake and Hurricane Dorian. The initiative is on pace to allocate over 1.5 million medical masks to help fight COVID-19, and counting.



Donations can be made to the BSTRONG Initiative at bethenny.com/bstrong.