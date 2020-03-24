List Of “Essential Services”

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey today issued an executive order clarifying businesses and operations deemed “essential” by the state and providing certainty to business owners, employees and families. The order is a proactive and administrative measure to ensure consistent guidance across the state.

“Arizona is focused on limiting the spread of COVID-19, while providing relief to families, individuals and businesses impacted,” said Governor Ducey. “This proactive order will ensure the state has one consistent, overarching policy that is based on CDC and public health guidance — allowing business owners and workers to responsibly plan ahead. We will continue to proceed with a calm and steady approach and act with urgency, while providing certainty whenever possible.”

The executive order outlines “essential services” to include:

Health care and public health operations, including hospitals, public health entities, distributors of personal protective equipment and biotechnology companies;

Human services operations, including those that provide services for the elderly, those with developmental disabilities, foster and adoption children and the homeless;

Infrastructure operations, including food production, utility operators, construction and internet providers;

Government functions, including first responders, emergency management personnel, 911 operators, child protection staff, welfare providers and more;

Business operations, including grocery and medicine providers, outdoor recreation;

Organizations that provide charitable and social services, including religious and secular non-profit organizations and food banks;

Media organizations, including newspaper, television, radio and other media services;

Gas stations and other transportation-related businesses;

Financial institutions, including banks and credit unions;

Hardware and supply stores;

Critical trades, including plumbers, electricians, cleaning, sanitation, HVAC and security staff;

Mail, post, shipping and logistics;

Education institutions, including public and private K-12 schools, universities and research entities;

Laundry services;

Restaurants for consumption off-premises;

Supplies distributors that enable telework and work from home and those that supply essential businesses;

Transportation, including airlines, taxis, and ride-sharing;

Home-based and care services, including for seniors and those with developmental disabilities;

Residential facilities and shelters, including those for children, seniors or at-risk populations;

Professional services, including legal, real estate and accounting services;

Day care centers for employees exempted though the order;

Manufacturers, distribution and producers of supply chain-critical products;

Hotels and motels;

And funeral services.

The order allows individuals and entities to utilize teleworking to complete essential services.