Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff To Honor White Mountain Apache Police Officer David Kellywood

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Monday ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset, February 18, 2020, in honor of White Mountain Apache Police Officer David Kellywood.

Officer Kellywood was killed in the line of duty Monday while responding to a report of gunshots fired south of Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona. Officer Kellywood joined the department nine months ago after graduating from the police academy. Born in McNary, Arizona, Officer Kellywood was a member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe.



“Arizona mourns the death of Officer David Kellywood of the White Mountain Apache Police Department,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “This heartbreaking loss is another reminder of the danger our law enforcement officers face every day to keep others safe. Our prayers are with Officer Kellywood’s wife, children and loved ones as well as the White Mountain Apache Tribe. In honor of Officer Kellywood’s life and service, I am ordering flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff.”