Governor Ducey Appoints J. Alan Goodwin To The Pima County Superior Court

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Tuesday announced the appointment of J. Alan Goodwin to the Pima County Superior Court. This appointment fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Charles V. Harrington.

Alan has been with the Pima County Attorney’s Office (PCAO) since 2012, where he currently serves as the Special Victims Bureau Chief. He leads teams that prosecute child homicide, child physical and sexual abuse, and internet crimes against children, as well as sex trafficking, sexual assault and domestic violence.



Alan served as an active duty Judge Advocate (JAG) in the U.S. Air Force from 1998 until 2004 when he was honorably discharged. Since 2004, Alan continues to serve in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and has attained the rank of Colonel. As a Reserve JAG, he trains JAGs in investigation, handling and litigation of criminal cases. He advises commanders on legal issues including criminal, administrative, government ethics and civil law. He has previously advised commanders on employment and procurement matters and has advised service members on family law and estates and trusts matters.

Alan worked for the State of Alaska Department of Law, Criminal Division from 2004 to 2009. From 2009 until 2012, he represented military members facing criminal and administrative actions in his civilian capacity.



In 2016, Alan served as the PCAO designee on the Governor’s Arizona Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit Task Force. From 2016 through 2018, he served as a member of the Statewide Sexual Assault Response Stakeholder Workgroup to develop and publish the 2018 “State of Arizona Recommended Guidelines for a Coordinated Community Response to Adult Sexual Assault.” He currently serves as the site coordinator and primary administrator of a $2 million Bureau of Justice Assistance grant that funds untested sexual assault kit testing, as well as the investigation and prosecution of cold-case sexual assaults.

“Alan’s career is marked by selfless service,” said Governor Ducey. “He serves our country as a U.S. Air Force Reserve Officer, and has served our community by helping victims of abuse and violence. I am pleased to appoint Alan to the Pima County Superior Court.”



Alan and his brother were among the first generation in their family to attend college. Alan attended the University of Alabama and graduated summa cum laude in 1995 with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science. Alan went on to earn his Juris Doctor from the University of Alabama in 1998.