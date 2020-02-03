Arizona’s Booming Job Growth Ranks Second In The Nation

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona’s job growth ranked second in the nation last year, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Arizona added 84,400 jobs added between December 2018 and December 2019 for 2.8 percent job growth.

“With more than 80,000 jobs added last year, Arizona has become a jobs magnet, and we have no intention of slowing down,” said Governor Ducey. “Our focus will continue to be on cutting red tape and eliminating unnecessary regulations, while empowering people to get to work. My thanks to all our partners in the Legislature who have helped make Arizona competitive for people and businesses, and all the entrepreneurs and employees around the state working hard to grow our economy.”

Since 2015, Arizona has added more than 350,000 new private-sector jobs. From 2015 to 2018, Arizona also saw the fastest decrease in its poverty rate of any state in the U.S. — equal to approximately 175,000 Arizonans who have lifted themselves out of poverty.



Job growth in 2019 was driven largely by employment gains in sectors including trade, transportation, and utilities (17,700), education and health services (20,400), and professional and business services (6,600).

Background

Arizona ranked third in percentage population growth rate in 2019, according to estimates by U.S. Census Bureau. Arizona welcomed more than 120,000 residents from 2018 to 2019, a growth rate of nearly 1.7 percent, which bests states like Utah (1.662), Texas (1.283), Washington (1.210), Colorado (1.185), Oregon (0.857) and New Mexico (0.195).



State Policy Reports recently ranked Arizona fourth in economic momentum as well as in the top five for growth in personal income, employment and population increases. In addition, manufacturing job growth in Arizona is at a 30-year high.