Sacaton Man Sentenced to Over 4 Years for Assaulting Gila River Police Officers

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - On January 6, Pete Terry, 42, of Sacaton, Arizona, an enrolled member of the Gila River Indian Community, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi to 51 months in prison, to be followed by 3 years of supervised release. The defendant pleaded guilty on October 3, 2019, to Assault on a Federal Officer and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

On March 19, 2019, the defendant pointed a handgun at a Gila River police officer and then attempted to evade other Gila River police officers as they attempted to arrest him. The defendant drove through the desert, ran stop signs, and eventually hit another Gila River police officer’s vehicle causing serious injuries to that officer.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution was handled by Raynette Logan, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Phoenix.