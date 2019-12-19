Tuba City Man Sentenced to Prison for Sexually Abusing Minor and Possessing Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - On December 9, 2019, Andrew Al Littleman, 39, of Tuba City, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Steven P. Logan to 57 months in prison. The defendant previously pleaded guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. The defendant will also be required to register as a sex offender, and will be on supervised release for the remainder of his life.

The defendant, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, sexually abused the minor in 2014-2015 while both were living on the reservation. In 2018, the defendant also possessed between 40 and 50 grams of methamphetamine for the purpose of distributing the drugs on the reservation.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution was handled by Christine D. Keller and Sharon K. Sexton, Assistant U.S. Attorneys, District of Arizona, Phoenix.