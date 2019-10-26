Seven More Arizona Men Indicted in Multi-Agency Investigation that Targeted Individuals Seeking Sex with Minors

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that a State Grand Jury indicted seven additional Arizona men in connection with a multi-agency, online undercover operation conducted earlier this summer aimed at identifying individuals interested in using the Internet to meet up with minors for sex.

Kristopher Haas (36), David Alan Chickering (55), Robert John Macadam (50), Lee Guzman-Saldivar (27), Sean Grimes (54), Scott Jackson (33), and Moroni Ayala (43) are all accused of soliciting sex from undercover agents who were posing as minors on various social media platforms. Each of the seven men is accused of arriving at undercover locations to meet up with who they believed were minors in order to complete the sex acts.

Operation Summer Shield was conducted over a week-long period and was the result of joint investigative efforts by the Tempe Police Department, the Mesa Police Department, and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. 26 men in total were arrested in the operation that ran from June 29 to July 3. The total number of defendants indicted to date is 11.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any additional information about these individuals, please contact Sergeant Sean Still with Tempe Police Department at (480) 858-6492.

Assistant Attorney General Maura Quigley is prosecuting this case.

The charges against each of the seven men are listed below:

KRISTOPHER HAAS

Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation (5 Counts); Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Copy of Haas Indictment.



DAVID ALAN CHICKERING

Solicitation to Commit Child Sex Trafficking; Attempted Money Laundering; Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor.



Copy of Chickering Indictment.

ROBERT JOHN MACADAM

Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation; Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 Counts); Possession of Marijuana.



Copy of Macadam Indictment.

LEE GUZMAN-SALDIVAR

Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation; Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor.



Copy of Guzman-Saldivar Indictment.

SEAN GRIMES

Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation;



Copy of Grimes Indictment.

SCOTT ALEXANDER JACKSON

Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation; Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor.



Copy of Jackson Indictment.

MORONI AYALA

Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation; Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 Counts); Possession of Dangerous Drugs.



Copy of Ayala Indictment.

All defendants are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

