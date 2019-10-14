Tucson Border Patrol Sector Mourns Loss of One of Their Own

Arizona News

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Border Patrol Agent Robert Hotten was found unresponsive by fellow agents on Mount Washington east of Nogales, Arizona.

According to initial reports, fellow agents found Agent Hotten unresponsive on Mount Washington, east of Nogales, Arizona, on Sunday. After locating agent Hotten, agents immediately initiated emergency medical care and called for a medivac helicopter. CBP’s Air and Marine Operations transported a Border Patrol agent who is a paramedic to continue emergency care, and Pima County Sheriff’s Department airlifted Agent Hotten to a regional hospital in Nogales, Arizona, where medical authorities pronounced him deceased.

“Tucson Sector is grieving today and our condolences are with Agent Hotten’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time,” said Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent Roy Villareal. “Our agents are assigned a dangerous mission in keeping our nation safe, and they risk their lives every day in the line-of-duty. I cannot express the sadness we feel when we lose one of our own. Even as we grieve, we will continue to put service before self and honor first. I thank the brave men and women who take this risk in service to our country.”

Agent Hotten entered on duty Sept. 10, 2009, as part of the 910th Session of the Border Patrol Academy. Agent Hotten served in the Border Patrol for 10 years and is survived by his wife, son, mother and brother.