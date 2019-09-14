Arizona's University Presidents Unite To Call For USMCA Ratification

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - In coordination with the national USMCA Day of Action, Governor Ducey today released letters of support from the presidents of Arizona's three public universities. The letters from Arizona State University President Michael Crow, Northern Arizona University President Rita Cheng and University of Arizona President Robert Robbins highlight the significant economic and strategic impact USMCA would have for Arizona and the critical need for the U.S. Congress to ratify it now.

“Arizonans are uniting around USMCA,” said Governor Ducey. “I am grateful to President Crow, President Cheng and President Robbins for their leadership on this issue. Ratifying USMCA will help us continue to strengthen our partnership with Mexico, Arizona’s number one trading partner, and Canada, bringing more jobs, trade and opportunities to Arizona.”



“The USMCA is a truly 21st century trade agreement that provides the proper framework for Arizona and Mexico to deepen our mutually beneficial ties,” said Arizona State University President Michael Crow. “Today, more than ever, it is in the best interest in Arizona that we recommit to closer ties with our neighbors and build a better shared future by ratifying USMCA.”



“This is a critical time for universities, businesses, nonprofits and all sectors within Arizona to increase collaboration with Mexico and Canada for the advancement of Arizona communities,” said Northern Arizona University President Cheng. “The USMCA represents an important evolution of North American free trade and will bring about greater prosperity throughout the region.”



“Arizona owes much of its prosperity to the trade and relationships with Mexico and Canada that its people have developed over many generations,” said University of Arizona President Robbins. “It is time to reaffirm the importance of those historic economic, cultural and social ties and renew economic integration of North America's three nations through ratification of the USMCA.”



Arizona's trade with Canada and Mexico supports more than 228,000 jobs and more than $20 billion in combined total trade. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement updates the existing trade framework and offers certainty for future investment in North America.



Earlier this year, Governor Ducey wrote a letter to Arizona's congressional delegation reiterating his support for the ratification of USMCA. More information about the agreement and its potential benefits for Arizona can be found at www.usmcanow.org.