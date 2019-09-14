AZ Man Convicted of Internet Sex Crimes Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Alan Dain Rodriguez, 37, of Litchfield Park, will spend 11 years in prison for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Sherry K. Stephens also sentenced Rodriguez to lifetime probation upon his release from prison.

He is required to register as a sex offender.

In October 2017, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Investigators identified a computer from the Phoenix area sharing graphic depictions of child sexual exploitation online through a peer-to-peer file trading network. Investigators were able to trace the computer to the Rodriguez’s home in Litchfield Park and executed a search warrant. In an interview with detectives, Rodriguez admitted to searching online for child pornography videos, downloading them, and then watching them. In July 2019, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to two felony counts, including one involving an image of a child whom doctors estimated to be less than five years old.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson prosecuted this case.