Former School Superintendent Indicted for Misuse of Public Monies

Arizona News

Apache Junction, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury indicted the former superintendent of Apache Junction Unified School District for Theft and Misuse of Public Monies. 49-year-old Chad Wilson is accused of awarding school administrators more than $133,000 in unauthorized compensation.

An investigation conducted by the Office of the Auditor General revealed that during his time as AJUSD Superintendent, Wilson reportedly awarded various school administrators performance pay, professional development instruction pay, and athletic attendance pay without informing the district’s governing board and obtaining approval. Wilson is accused of approving these payments during a time when AJUSD was experiencing financial difficulties and cutting school programs to maintain operations.

Wilson was the superintendent of the AJUSD from 2009 to 2017, and currently serves as the Superintendent for East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT).

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assistant Attorney General Jordyn Raimondo is prosecuting this case.