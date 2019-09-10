Prohibited Possessor Sentenced to Prison for Transporting and Selling Firearms and Ammunition

Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - On August 27, 2019, Joshua Pratchard, 38, of San Diego, California, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Judge Cindy K. Jorgenson to seventy-five months imprisonment, to be followed by a term of five years of probation and two years of supervised release, to be served concurrently.

Pratchard previously pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by Convicted Felon and Transferring a Firearm to an Out-of State Resident.

Between January, 2018 and June 1, 2018, Pratchard, a prohibited possessor from California, traveled to southern Arizona, where he sold two firearms and approximately five hundred rounds of ammunition to another individual. The firearms Pratchard sold included a short-barreled rifle and a silencer. When arrested on June 1, 2018, agents searched Pratchard’s vehicle and found additional items including a short-barreled rifle, an AR 15-type rifle, a silencer, a .45 caliber pistol and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Pratchard was convicted of possessing eight firearms, six of which were in violation of the National Firearms Act, and approximately 1,464 rounds of ammunition.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance by the U.S. Border Patrol and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecution was handled by Beverly K. Anderson, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Tucson.