Website Featuring The Impact Of USMCA On Arizona, North American Trade

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Tuesday announced the launch of the USMCA NOW website, an online tool featuring Arizona specific information related to the state’s trade relationships with Canada and Mexico and the potential benefits of the proposed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) at a special meeting of the Arizona-Mexico Commission Board of Directors.

The website, www.usmcanow.org built by the Arizona-Mexico Commission, offers Arizonans resources to learn more about the agreement and get engaged in the conversation leading up to consideration by Congress following the August recess.

“With USMCA, we have a once in a generation opportunity to take Arizona’s trade relationships to a whole new level,” said Governor Ducey. “This website offers Arizonans a resource to learn more about the jobs and economic benefits from the agreement and get engaged by contacting their representatives in Washington. We need as many voices as possible urging Congress to act, and this website is a great tool to get people involved.”

Trade with Mexico and Canada supports more than 228,000 Arizona jobs and $20 billion in combined total trade for the two countries. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement seeks to grow these numbers through updates to current North American trade policy, increasing trade opportunities with two of the state’s top trade partners.

“Arizona is leading when it comes to international trade, and the USMCA offers us the tools we need to grow our success,” said Jessica Pacheco, President of the Arizona-Mexico Commission Board of Directors. “It’s time for North American trade policy to catch up to the speed of business - it’s my hope that Arizonans will get engaged in this conversation and encourage a unanimous vote from Arizona’s congressional delegation for USMCA.”

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is set to be considered by the U.S. Congress following the August recess. More information about the agreement and its impact on Arizona can be found at www.usmcanow.org.