Arizona State Trooper Pay Raises

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Trooper Randi Wybron is one of more than 1,000 Arizona State Troopers receiving pay raises this year included in Arizona’s fiscal year (FY) 2020 budget. Arizona’s fiscally conservative, balanced budget provides $74.7 million for raises to public safety personnel including $21 million for a 10 percent pay increase for State Troopers.

In addition to State Troopers, the budget provides raises for public safety personnel at the Department of Corrections, Department of Child Safety, Arizona State Hospital and more, totaling more than 14,400 public employees — about 40 percent of the state workforce.

“Increasing Trooper pay is important for recruitment, but it’s also important for us Troopers on the road because we feel appreciated,” said Trooper Wybron. “By putting on the uniform, going out, serving the public and coming home to our families, it allows us to know that we are providing well for our families and that we're being taken care of.”



Recruiting and training enough personnel to replace retirees and hire for new positions remains a top priority for the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) as they work to protect and serve a growing population of more than 7 million Arizonans. This new investment will bring pay for starting Troopers from just under $47,000 to over $51,000. In addition, civilian employees at DPS are receiving a 5 percent raise.



The FY 2020 budget also includes funding to hire 48 new State Troopers for three critical missions: Arizona’s Border Strike Force, the Wrong-Way Driver Night Watch and patrolling the new Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway expected to open later this year.