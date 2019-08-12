Border Patrol Arrests Previously Deported Sex Offender

Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported sex offender after he reentered the country illegally near Nogales.

Agents patrolling near a residential subdivision of Nogales encountered 26-year-old Adolfo Torres-Aguilar, a Mexican national illegally present in the United States. Agents conducting criminal database checks learned that Torres-Aguilar had been convicted of Criminal Sexual Contact on February 1, 2019, in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

Torres-Aguilar, one of several sex offenders with convictions out of the northeast recently arrested by Tucson Sector Border Patrol, will face federal prosecution for immigration violations.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal aliens with criminal histories are positively identified.