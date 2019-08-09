Governor Ducey Selects Kaitlin Harrier As New Policy Advisor For Education

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey announced that Kaitlin Harrier will serve as Policy Advisor for Education. Harrier, a former student regent to the Arizona Board of Regents, previously served as the Governor’s Policy Advisor for Administration and Economic Affairs as well as in the Governor’s Office of Strategic Planning and Budgeting (OSPB), where she made key contributions to the governor’s K-12 funding initiatives, including Proposition 123.

“Kaitlin has been an instrumental team member, innovator and exceptional leader in my administration, first in our budget office, then as a trusted policy advisor in the Governor’s Office,” said Governor Ducey. “Her previous leadership and expertise on key education issues, including Proposition 123 and Arizona’s Volkswagen settlement school bus program have prepared her well for this critical role. I have no doubt that Kaitlin will do an excellent job serving the Governor’s Office, Arizona’s students, teachers and schools.”



In this role, Harrier will work with key stakeholders across Arizona’s education community to advance the governor’s mission of ensuring a world-class education for every Arizona student. She will also spearhead workforce development efforts to ensure that Arizona students are prepared for the jobs and economy of tomorrow.



Previously serving as the Governor’s Policy Advisor for Administration and Economic Affairs, Harrier provided analysis and policy recommendations for numerous state agencies including the Arizona Department of Administration, Commerce Authority, Office of Tourism and Department of Housing. She also worked on strategic initiatives to accelerate Arizona’s workforce and economic development.



Prior to joining the governor’s policy team, Harrier served four years at the Governor’s Office of Strategic Planning and Budgeting. In this role, Harrier played an essential role in the development of Proposition 123, a historic voter initiative to inject $3.5 billion into Arizona classrooms over 10 years without raising taxes. She also led the development of the plan to distribute dollars for new K-12 school buses across the state as part of Arizona’s settlement with Volkswagen.



While a graduate student, Harrier served as Student Regent on the Arizona Board of Regents, representing the student perspective while overseeing the management and operational strategy of Arizona’s three public universities.



Harrier received a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Northern Arizona University and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Arizona State University.