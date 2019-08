Arizona News

Wellton, Arizona - On Friday, August 23rd, Arizona@Work Employment Specialist Cory Beck will be available at the Wellton Library from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for one-on-one assistance with all aspects of job hunting.

There is no charge to attend. Walk-ins are welcome, or call (928) 329-0990 to schedule an appointment.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue. For more information, call Arizona@Work at (928) 329-0990.