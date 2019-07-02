Inscription House Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Assault on Family Member

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Oliver Hurley, of Inscription House, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dominic W. Lanza to 18 months of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release. Hurley had previously pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon.

On November 5, 2018, Hurley attacked the victim with a piece of firewood, striking her several times and causing lacerations to her arm and head. The assault happened on the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation and Hurley is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Samuels, District of Arizona, Phoenix.