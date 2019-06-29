Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff In Honor Of The Yarnell 19 Firefighters

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in honor of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who gave their lives protecting their fellow Arizonans from the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013.

“Six years since the devastating Yarnell Hill Fire, the example of service and sacrifice of the Yarnell 19 remains among the greatest our state has ever known,” said Governor Ducey. “These elite firefighters — as young as 21 years old — gave their all in defense of their community. On the sixth anniversary of their tragic loss, we remember that these brave men left behind wives, children, families, friends and futures to keep us safe. For that, Arizona owes them and their loved ones our eternal gratitude.

“This weekend, I ask all Arizonans to join me in reflecting on the heroism and selfless service of the Yarnell 19. We will never forget what they did. We also express our deep appreciation to all the firefighters and first responders who put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe each wildfire season. Thank you to these brave men and women and their families.”

In November, 2016, the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park opened to the public to serve as a place of healing and to honor the legacy of the Yarnell 19. Hiking is available on the 3.5-mile Hotshot and Journey Trails from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week. For more information, visit HERE.