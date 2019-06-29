Arizona Surpasses 300,000 Jobs Added Since 2015

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona’s booming economy has added more than 300,000 new jobs since 2015 according to a new employment report released recently by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO).

Since 2015, Arizona has added 310,400 new private sector jobs (seasonally adjusted, nonfarm). Over the last year, employment has increased by 75,000 jobs, a 2.6 percent increase. During that same time, labor force levels increased by 93,510 individuals or 2.7 percent.

“Arizona’s exceptional pro-business climate continues to bring more jobs, more companies and more opportunities to our state,” said Governor Ducey. “This success is possible thanks to the hard work of our employees, job creators and entrepreneurs. Arizona will continue to prioritize keeping taxes low, reducing red tape and developing our skilled workforce.”

Arizona is leading the nation for economic growth, ranking fourth in the U.S. for GDP growth last year. Arizona also ranks third in the country for economic momentum, fourth for population growth and fifth for personal income growth.