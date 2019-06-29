Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Monday that his office obtained a consent judgment against WedReel, LLC and its owners, after WedReel took nearly $170,000 from consumers for wedding videos but never provided the videos or refunds.

“Your wedding day should be one of the best days of your life, and you shouldn’t have to worry about your vendor disappearing with your money,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “Businesses cannot be allowed to mislead consumers and disappear without keeping their promises.”

WedReel was an Arizona business that offered video collage services. The business operated from November 2016 to around October 2017, primarily advertising through Facebook and “The Knot.” WedReel sold their services at price points ranging from $390 to $590. Although WedReel initially completed orders in a timely manner, it eventually failed to provide wedding videos to at least 427 consumers who had already paid the business, leaving wedding couples without videos of their special day. These unfulfilled orders totaled at least $169,780. WedReel ceased operations around October 2017, took its website offline, failed to respond to inquiries from customers, and failed to provide videos or refunds.

Under the terms of the settlement, the owners of WedReel will have 12 months to provide wedding videos to all consumers who paid and have not received a wedding video or a refund. If WedReel fails to fulfill orders within that time, or if consumers are not satisfied with the videos that the owners provide them, the company is required to pay full restitution. In addition, the owners are required to pay $20,000 in civil penalties, as well as the State’s attorneys’ fees.

Assistant Attorney General Bryce Clark of the Consumer Protection and Advocacy Section handled the case.