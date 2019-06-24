Arizona Ranks 38th for Most Expensive Nursing Homes

Arizona News

Yuma, Arizona - New study found Arizona ranked 38th with the most expensive nursing homes in America. The average monthly cost of a semi-private room in Arizona costs $6,494. With an aging population, finding the best care at an affordable price is increasingly challenging.

SeniorLiving.org today released a study on The Most (and Least Expensive) Nursing Homes by State using the most recent data from a 2018 Genworth Cost of Care Survey.

The study found costs are rising dramatically nationally and there are disparities by state.

Nationally, the average annual cost of a semi-private room was $89,297 in 2018 and is projected to skyrocket to $120,008 by 2028.

From 2016-2018 prices in Arizona increased by 2%. Over that time, the following four states saw double-digit increases: Alaska, Minnesota, New Mexico, and Nevada. Delaware, District of Columbia, Kansas, Montana, and South Carolina were the only states to show decreases in price.

The study also includes tips to find the best care with information on Medicare, Medicaid, the Department of Veterans Affairs and a comprehensive nursing home directory.