Arizona Science Center Celebrating 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona Science Center is celebrating one of the greatest human achievements in science – the 50th anniversary of human’s first steps on the moon! That’s right, July 16, is exactly 50 years after the launch of the Saturn V rocket that carried astronauts Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, and Michael Collins on the first manned lunar landing.

All month long, the Science Center will be commemorating the historic mission with events and space-themed programming. All leading to the BIGGEST Apollo 11 50th anniversary celebration in Arizona.

On Saturday, July 20, join us for an out-of-this-world celebration of man's first steps on the moon on that monumental day in 1969 as part of NASA's Apollo 11 lunar mission! From exploring the Sun, Earth, Universe exhibit to engaging in hands-on space and moon-themed activities, we’ll spark curiosity in what's next in innovation and exploration through a fun-filled day for the entire family. What is the next giant leap?

EVENT CALENDAR:

Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Celebration includes the following events and programming:

June 14­–15, 5 p.m.–9 a.m. | Girls in STEM Space-themed Overnight Event (girls in grades 4-8 only)

Sunday, June 16, 10a.m. ­5 p.m. | Valentina’s Day (themed activities and hands-on demonstrations led by the Blue Crew, our team of science interpreters)

Saturday, July 6, TBD | Special Speaker Series (announcement coming soon)

July 8–12 | STaR Space Module (educators-only professional development)

Tuesday, July 16 | Global Rocket Launch Day

10 a.m.–5 p.m.: Rocket building and launches in CREATE at Arizona Science Center®

5–9 p.m.: Observe the Moon Family Night

Friday, July 19, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. | Apollo 11 Anniversary Family Celebration

Friday, July 19, 6–10 p.m. | Science With A Twist (adult 21+ event)

Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. | Continuing Apollo 11 Anniversary Family Celebration

Saturday, July 27, 6–10 p.m. | Teen Night at CREATE

*Events subject to change

The Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Celebration is proudly presented by the Richard F. Caris Charitable Trust.

Arizona Science Center, 600 E. Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

WEBSITE & TICKETS: azscience.org/apollo11