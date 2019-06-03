Chinle Man Sentenced to 10 Years’ Prison for Sexual Abuse

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - On May 28, 2019, Stanley Ray Tsosie, 29, of Chinle, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Douglas L. Rayes to 10 years’ imprisonment, to be followed by a lifetime term of supervised release with sex offender registration, treatment, and testing. Tsosie had previously pleaded guilty to Sexual Abuse by Threat.

The victim reported to a family member that Tsosie had perpetrated the sexual abuse by placing the victim in fear for the victim’s own safety. Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation began an investigation, which led to Tsosie’s arrest and prosecution. Both Tsosie and the victim are members of the Navajo Nation, and the abuse occurred within the Navajo Nation Reservation.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney William G. Voit, District of Arizona, Phoenix.