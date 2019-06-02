Governor Ducey's Statement On Sine Die

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Tuesday released the following statement on Sine Die:

“Sine Die came a little later than usual this year, but it’s been well worth the wait.

“At the beginning of the year, we made a commitment to focus on the big things—the things that matter—and this session delivered.

“The most significant tax reform since 1990.

“First in the nation legislation recognizing occupational skills for those who move here.

“The most impactful water reforms in nearly 40 years.

“The second phase of 20 percent teacher raises by 2020.

“The first dedicated funding for school counselors.

“A record high $1 billion in Arizona’s Rainy Day Fund. And much more.

“None of it would have been possible without the leadership of both parties, and Arizonans from all walks of life, putting partisan interests aside and people first.

“I wish everyone a little rest and recuperation this weekend and look forward to continuing to secure Arizona’s future next session.”