Apply online now for Arizona 2019 fall hunts

Phoenix, Arizona - Attention, procrastinators:

There’s not a better time than right now to apply online for 2019 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and sandhill crane.

All online applications must be received by the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) no later than 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, June 11.

To apply online, visit www.azgfd.gov/draw. As a reminder, applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license to apply online for a hunt permit-tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the online application period (June 11). Licenses are available online and at department offices and license dealers statewide.

A few helpful hints to keep in mind when filling out an online application:

An applicant is not required to have an AZGFD portal account, or be logged into that portal account, to apply online.

Be sure to check the three boxes under “Draw Checklist” and acknowledge the security feature on the first page of the draw site before continuing to the application.

Customer service representatives are available by phone from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (except holidays).

Applicants will find everything needed to apply for a hunt on the department’s website:

The “2019-20 Arizona Hunting Regulations” are posted at https://www.azgfd.com/hunting/draw/ (paper booklets are available at department offices and license dealers statewide).

A short video tutorial on how to apply online, as well as Q&As about applying online, also are posted at https://www.azgfd.com/hunting/draw/.

The draw odds information for all big game species is posted at https://www.azgfd.com/hunting/surveydata/.

AZGFD encourages applicants to consider adding “PointGuard” when applying online for a hunt permit-tag. PointGuard ensures if a successful applicant is unable to participate in a hunt for any reason, the accumulated bonus points that were expended to draw that hunt permit-tag will be reinstated.

All online applicants must sign up for a free AZGFD portal account to purchase PointGuard (visit https://accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register). PointGuard is $5 per species, per applicant, purchased at the time of completing the online application or through June 27, which also is the deadline to update credit card or debit card information. For more information about PointGuard, visit https://www.azgfd.com/hunting/pointguard.

AZGFD encourages all hunters to open a free portal account. The portal allows customers to create a secure account where they can manage and view their contact information, as well as their license and draw results history and bonus points, in their personal “My AZGFD Dashboard” section. A portal account is a mobile-friendly, convenient way to access the online license purchase and hunt draw application systems.

For questions about opening a portal account, call the department at (602) 942-3000 and press “7.”