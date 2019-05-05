Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - FBI Phoenix is seeking the public’s assistance to try to identify the “Lunch Break Bandit.”

This individual is suspected of committing four bank robberies since February 2019. The most recent bank robbery occurred on April 13, 2019. The serial bank robber was nicknamed the “Lunch Break Bandit” because the bank robberies took place between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Wells Fargo Bank is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of this individual.

More information and photos can be found on the FBI Wanted poster: https://bankrobbers.fbi.gov/robbers-container/2019-02-25.9010418534 (click on the photos to enlarge)

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 623-466-1999 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. They can also report tips online at tips.fbi.gov.