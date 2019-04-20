Tonalea Man Sentenced to Prison for Assault on Family Member

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Monday, Shane Tyreke Mann, 21, of Tonalea, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich to 33 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Mann had previously pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

On May 15, 2018, Mann assaulted a family member, including by kicking the victim in the face and back. As a result, the victim suffered serious injuries that required hospitalization. The assault occurred on the Navajo Nation. Both Mann and the victim are enrolled members of the Navajo Nation.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Samuels, District of Arizona, Phoenix.