Suspected 'Biddy Bandit' Arrested

Phoenix, Arizona - On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, Elizabeth Ainslie, 56, believed to be the “Biddy Bandit”, was taken into custody without incident in Phoenix.

Ainslie is charged with three bank robberies and two attempted bank robberies which occurred between August 4, 2018, and December 18, 2018.

During the robberies, the suspect approached the tellers and presented a robbery demand note, then fled on foot. No one was physically injured.

The suspect is believed to be responsible for the following robberies and/or attempted robberies:

August 4, 2018 Chase Bank 2950 West Peoria Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona

September 10, 2018 Wells Fargo 1901 South Gilbert Road, Mesa, Arizona

November 14, 2018 Chase Bank 4714 South Rural Road, Tempe, Arizona

November 24, 2018 Chase Bank 2950 West Peoria Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona

December 8, 2018 Chase Bank 4250 West Thunderbird Road, Phoenix, Arizona

An anonymous tip from the public ultimately led to the identification of the suspect. As a matter of policy, the FBI does not publically release the identity of those who provide tips.

The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force would like to thank the public for their assistance with this case, along with Silent Witness and the media. The FBI would also like to thank the Tempe Police Department for their work on this case.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force is comprised of the Phoenix Police Department, Scottsdale Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office FATE team, Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, and the FBI.