Arizona News

Wellton, Arizona - On Thursday, March 14th, Paul Sitzmann, wildlife biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Kofa National Wildlife Refuge, will present “Your Backyard: National Wildlife Refuges and Wildlife of Southwestern Arizona” at 10:30 a.m. at the Wellton Library.

Southwest Arizona is home to three national wildlife refuges: Kofa, Cibola, and Imperial. Learn more about each refuge and the different kinds of wildlife that can be observed in our region. There is no charge to attend.

The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.