Two Navajo Men Sentenced to Seven Years in Federal Prison for Assault

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - On Tuesday, Harry Tsosie, 48, of Blue Gap, Arizona and Jeremy Tsosie, 38, of Smoke Signal, Arizona, both members of the Navajo Nation, were each sentenced by U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich to 84 months in prison, followed by a term of three years of supervised release.

Harry and Jeremy Tsosie had previously pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon.

On Jan. 14, 2017, Harry and Jeremy Tsosie tracked down the victim in the Whippoorwill Housing area on the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation and shot the victim in the chest causing serious bodily injuries. The victim is also member of the Navajo Nation.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Navajo Nation Department of Law Enforcement. The prosecution was handled by Christina J. Reid-Moore, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Phoenix.