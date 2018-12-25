Arizona Awesome: Living In A Zona Wonderland

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - December 21st marked the first day of winter. For those seeking a winter adventure, look no further. Although Arizona is known for its scenic desert landscapes, our state also offers a number of opportunities to play in the snow, hit the slopes for a day of skiing or stay warm in a cozy, winter lodge.

Make the most of winter in Arizona by taking a trip to one of these locations:

Sunrise Park

Located in the midst of Arizona’s White Mountains, Sunrise Park Resort offers 65 different ski runs, perfect for every level of skier. Connected to three mountain peaks, Sunrise park also offers cross-country trails, a sledding/tubing hill and a terrain park. While at Sunrise, take the opportunity to visit the lodge, operated by the White Mountain Apache Tribe, which includes an indoor pool, lounge and restaurant. (LINK)

Arizona Snowbowl

A favorite destination for more than 80 years, Arizona Snowbowl is located on the shoulders of the San Francisco Peaks near Flagstaff. More than 50 trails run down the mountains, which are the highest in Arizona. Three terrain parks allow guests to hone their freestyle skills amid spectacular scenery. Ski Lift Lodge and Cabins offers the closest accommodations to Snowbowl, with additional lodging in town. (LINK)



Mount Lemmon Ski Valley

Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley, located an hour from downtown Tucson, is the southernmost ski resort in the United States. The ski area has more than 20 trails, as well as a casual restaurant, fudge shop and general store with a gift shop in the small mountain town of Summerhaven. (LINK)



Arizona Nordic Village

Experience a snowy oasis at Arizona Nordic Village in the mountain meadows outside Flagstaff. Cozy cabins and yurts dot the grounds that are crisscrossed with miles of trails for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and biking. (LINK)

Hannagan Meadow Lodge

Hannagan Meadow Lodge, near Alpine, offers free trails for cross-country skiers and snowshoers starting at the lodge and flowing out into the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. Ice fishing, sledding and frequent local events add to the wintertime festivities. (LINK)



The Polar Express

Take a train ride on the Polar Express on the Grand Canyon Railway for a journey from Williams, Arizona to the North Pole. Once at its final destination, Mr. Santa Claus himself joins the Polar Express and hands out Christmas bells to the train’s youngest riders. (LINK)